PANGIN, 1 Nov: A ‘pangolin handling and rescue’ workshop was organised at the town community hall here in Siang district on Friday by researcher Aina Darang, with the aim of creating awareness among the locals about the conservation and protection of the species.

Darang is presently conducting a study on the critically endangered Chinese pangolin in the Komsing area under the Rapid Action Project (RAP) of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

Highlighting the ecological importance of the species and conservation activities being carried out under the RAP initiative, she urged local communities to actively participate in protecting pangolins, emphasising that community involvement is crucial for successful conservation.

Range Forest Officer Talom Tabi spoke on the biology and habits of the Chinese pangolin, explaining its diet, defensive behaviour, and harmless nature. He encouraged students to become ambassadors of wildlife conservation, and to spread awareness in their communities.

Retired divisional forest officer Tashi Mize elaborated the legal provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code regarding illegal hunting and trade of pangolins. He urged GBs to take action against offenders within their jurisdictions, and stressed the species’ ecological role in controlling pests that damage crops.

A short documentary on the Chinese pangolin, presented by PhD scholar from the NERIST, Yengkham Roamer, showcased the animal’s nocturnal habits, burrow patterns, and its significance in forest ecosystems.

Roamer also spoke on the threats posed by hunting and trafficking, and highlighted the importance of local vigilance and reporting.

Participants, including village elders and SHG members, pledged to support the conservation of the species and vowed to spread awareness in their respective villages.

The workshop was attended by representatives from the Forest Department, gaon buras, SHG members, students, and members of the community.