ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) and the Arunachal Press Club (APC) have issued a strong joint condemnation of a media house for its “highly irresponsible and unethical act” of conducting and publishing an interview video involving a child victim.

The video is related to the recent alleged child abuse incident in Mebo, East Siang district.

The media organisations stated that such coverage is a “blatant violation of journalistic ethics, child protection laws, and media guidelines” which strictly prohibit exposing the identity or involvement of minors in sensitive cases, particularly those concerning sexual or physical abuse.

The APUWJ and the APC emphasised that journalism must uphold sensitivity, responsibility, and respect for victims, especially children. They stressed that the “exploitation of a child’s trauma for public content or sensationalism is unacceptable” and damages the credibility of the entire media fraternity.

The organisations urged all media houses, journalists, and digital content creators to strictly adhere to the guidelines set by the Press Council of India (PCI) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both mandates are clear about the protection of a minor’s identity and privacy in such matters.

“Responsible journalism is not only about informing the public but also about safeguarding the dignity and rights of those involved,” the organisations jointly stated.