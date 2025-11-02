Correspondent

RUKSIN, 1 Nov: A 12-year-old student of the Sainik School in Niglok in East Siang district was found dead in the school premises early Saturday morning, police said.

His body was found lying on an RCC plate near an overhead water supply tank.

The deceased, a Class 7 student, hailed from Mudang Tage village in Lower Subansiri district.

A team of the East Siang police and military officers visited the place of occurrence. The body has been sent to a hospital in Pasighat for postmortem, the police said, and added that an investigation has been launched.