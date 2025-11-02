ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has said that necessary security measures are being taken to ensure peaceful and fair panchayat elections in the insurgency-hit Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) districts.

The governor emphasised that the elections must reflect the true spirit of democracy, stressing that the safety of every voter is paramount.

The elections are scheduled to be held in December.

He said security agencies and the state government have been fully sensitised and directed to maintain law and order throughout the polling process.

The assurance came during a meeting with a delegation of the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its president Bosiram Siram, at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, an official statement said.

The delegation expressed concern over the prevailing security situation in the eastern districts ahead of the polls.

Acknowledging the apprehensions raised, Parnaik reiterated the government’s commitment to enhanced deployment and close coordination among security forces in the TCL belt, an area that has seen intermittent insurgent activity.

Officials said Parnaik has already chaired a series of high-level security review meetings involving elected representatives, district administrations, police authorities and forces operating in the region. (PTI)