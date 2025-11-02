PASIGHAT, 1 Nov: Team Manipur emerged the overall champion of the 4th North East Masters Table Tennis Championship, securing the maximum number of medals in various categories.

The three-day championship, which concluded here in East Siang district on Friday, was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Masters Table Tennis Association (APMTTA), under the aegis of North East Masters Table Tennis Forum.

Arunachal Pradesh won two silver medals, including silver medals in the 60+ team and 50+ women doubles category. The Arunachal 60+ silver medalist team comprised of Dr Kaling Dai, Ojing Jerang, Chimoy Simai and Debasish Paul.

Competitions were held for both men and women in the 40+, 50+, 60+, and 70+ age categories, across singles, doubles, mixed doubles and team events.

The event brought together more than 160 masters and veteran table tennis players from all eight Northeastern states. The Arunachal team comprised 25 players from different districts.

Attending the valedictory function of the event, MLA Oni Panyang and Pasighat Smart City CEO Manjuli Komut congratulated the participants for their exemplary performance and also commended the organisers for successfully hosting the prestigious event in Arunachal for the first time.

Medals, trophies, certificates, and cash awards were presented to the champions and runners-up in each category.

The championship not only celebrated the competitive spirit but also strengthened the bonds of friendship among the Northeastern states through the shared love of table tennis. (DIPRO)