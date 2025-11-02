ITANAGAR, 1 Nov: A two-day community radio awareness workshop was organised by the Information and Broadcasting (IB) Ministry, in collaboration with the Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia and Rajiv Gandhi University, here on 30 and 31 October.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness about community radio’s role in community engagement and development, demystify policies and processes, and encourage eligible NGOs and institutions to apply for licences.

IB Ministry Director Shilpa Rao Tanugula highlighted the government’s policies related to community radio stations (CRS’). Tanugula informed that currently India has 549 operational community radio stations across the country, out of which 21 stations are operating in the Northeastern region.

She stated that the Government of India has taken special initiatives to increase the number of stations in the region, adding that a provision for special financial assistance has been made to support the establishment of new community radio stations.

Former RGU VC (i/c) Prof Jayadeba Sahoohighlighted the importance of community radio stations in promoting grassroots communication, and expressed appreciation for the IB Ministry for organising the workshop.

IB Ministry’s CRS Project Director Amit Dwivedi spoke about the procedures for establishing a community radio station and about the ‘Supporting Community Radio Movement in India’ scheme.

He stated that the entire licencing process has been made online, making it easier and more transparent. Dwivedi added that the ministry has undertaken several initiatives to promote community radio stations in the country, including creating awareness about the importance and impact of community radio.

Monica Sharma from New Delhi-based Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia also shared her insights on managing and running CRSs.

The participants visited a local CRS. Group activities were held on sustainability and management of the CRS and managing and running the community radio stations.

Officials from the IB Ministry, experts from established community radio stations, media professionals, and students participated in the event,shared their experiences, and discussed the potential of community radio as a powerful medium for local communication, education, and community development.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam called for more community radio stations to reach the grassroots and to create a lasting impact.

Commonwealth Educational Media Centre for Asia director Dr B Shadrach also spoke.

Over 40 participants from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya and Mizoram, representing various educational institutions, non-governmental organisations, community-based organisations, and government departments attended the workshop.