NAMSAI, 1 Nov: The Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here has once again proven its commitment to quality education by retaining its accreditation status from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), Bengaluru, for the second consecutive cycle.

The university has been rated with a score of 2.69 on a 4-point scale, reaffirming its academic excellence and institutional integrity.

The NAAC accreditation, an autonomous quality assurance initiative under the University Grants Commission (UGC), is one of the most prestigious recognitions of higher education institutions in India.

With this achievement, the AUS continues to stand out as the only private university in Arunachal Pradesh to have defended its NAAC accreditation twice and the second university in the state after Rajiv Gandhi University to hold this distinction.