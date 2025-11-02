TARASSO, 1 Nov: Altogether 156 people benefitted from an oral and dental camp organised by the Indian Dental Association’s Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IDA-APSB) at Nabam Runghi cricket ground here in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

During the camp, oral hygiene kits and medicines were distributed, while restoration and extraction procedures were performed on some of the patients.

School going children, along with younger children and elderly patients attended the camp, wherein the medical team informed them about the importance of oral and dental health.

Gaon Bura Association of Tarasso Circle president Tok Radik also attended the camp along with panchayat leaders.

The medical team included IDA-APSB president Dr Gekar Loyi, State Programme Officer (Dental) Dr Rajshree Sumnyan, senior dental surgeon Dr Nyakde Rigia, and 13 junior doctors.