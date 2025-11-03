ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir reaffirmed the AOA’s commitment to nurturing young talent and strengthening every pillar of the sports ecosystem, from grassroots development to elite athlete performance.

Tedir said that Arunachal Pradesh, despite being one of the youngest states in the Indian union, has produced several outstanding athletes who have brought national and international recognition in disciplines, like Wushu, karate, Taekwondo, boxing, and weightlifting.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive committee of the AOA here on Sunday, the newly elected AOA president emphasised that with sustained effort and systematic development, the state is capable of achieving even greater milestones in the coming decade.

Calling it a matter of concern that Arunachal and Meghalaya are the only Northeastern states yet to make an Olympic appearance, Tedir announced that the AOA’s prime focus will be “Target Olympic podium 2032 and beyond.”

The initiative aims to identify, nurture, and prepare athletes from an early age for international platforms, including the Olympic Games.

Tedir also outlined major upcoming initiatives, including the establishment of talent identification and development committees, creation of a state centre of excellence in Mudda Happa, Itanagar, and expansion of 52 Khelo India centres across 26 districts. These efforts are designed to ensure that every promising athlete from the remotest corners of the state receives access to modern facilities, expert coaching, and scientific training support, he said.

Reiterating the AOA’s commitment to ethical conduct, Tedir announced a zero tolerance policy on corruption, fake certification, and fraudulent practices in sports selection or recognition. He stressed that merit, integrity, and discipline will be the guiding principles of the association.

“Sports are not just about winning medals. They are about building character, resilience, teamwork, and national pride. Let us ensure that the spirit of sports reaches every school, every household, and every heart in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Earlier, the newly elected executive committee members of the AOA took oath to uphold integrity, transparency, and excellence in sports governance. The oath was administered by observer from Indian Olympic Association John F Kharsiing.

All the AOA executive members pledged to work as one family to transform Arunachal into a model sports state, capable of producing both champions and role models for the nation.