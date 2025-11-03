ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: In the run-up to Kepang La Day on 17 November, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps on Sunday organised a ‘Siang Open Mini Marathon’ in the picturesque Tuting village in Upper Siang district to honour the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 Battle of Kepang La.

The event witnessed over 517 participants from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the local population, including school children, women and youths.

The participants ran in two categories — 2 km and 7 km – through the breathtaking landscape of the Siang valley, showcasing enthusiasm, fitness and patriotic fervour, according to an Indian Army release.

“The mini marathon was more than a sporting event; it symbolised unity, remembrance and civil-military harmony,” the release said, reaffirming the armed forces’ commitment to fostering friendship, fitness and solidarity among border communities while honouring the bravehearts of the 1962 war.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where winners across various categories were awarded medals, certificates and cash prizes.