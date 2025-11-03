ZIRO, 2 Nov: Ziro (L/Subansiri)-based 60th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service from 2 October.

The battalion’s Commandant S Thanglianmang urged all members of the force to uphold ethical values and remain vigilant in their professional conduct. He highlighted the importance of moral courage in maintaining the trust of the citizens and strengthening the foundation of good governance.

The ITBP also conducted several activities, including essay and debates competitions, lectures, and awareness campaigns focusing on the theme ‘Vigilance our shared responsibility’.

Special interactive sessions will be held throughout the week on transparency in administration and the role of citizens in fighting corruption.

Earlier, all battalion personnel took the ‘integrity pledge’ and vowed to perform their duties with honesty and commitment, and to stand firmly against corruption in all forms.