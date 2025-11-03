[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 2 Nov: Pimar Ruji was adjudged the best fighter of the Pasighat Mimak Night, an Indian MMA event, held at Farm Yard here in East Siang district on 1 November.

The fight held between Kina Tulu and Kenjo Lollen was declared the best, while the award for best submission went to Miding Pada.

In the main event, Jitesh Sarkar won against Toki Darang.

This event was far from just a fight card and was an endeavour to provide a platform for amateur fighters from the Northeast to showcase their talents, the organisers said.

Miding Jamoh, the founder of Tribe MMA Gym and Pasighat Mimak Night stated: “The Tribe MMA began with nothing more than a vision, a deep belief that the youths of our region with raw talent and unshakable spirit deserve more than just dreams. They deserve a platform.”

The night was packed with exhilarating fights. The fight card featured an array of exciting match-ups across 14 rounds.

The results:

1st round: Arjun vs Bantip (winner: Bantip), 2nd round: Kele Rebe vs Nilo Lamgu (winner: Nilo Lamgu), 3rd round: Lusang Lamnio vs Fedrick Khongsit (winner: Fedrick Khongsit), 4th round: Era Sarkar vs Yaya Bori (winner: Yaya Bori by submission), 5th round: Merenso vs Amit Tajo (winner: Merenso), 6th round: Nabajyoti Baruah vs Pimar Ruji (winner: Pimar Ruji), 7th round: Siksa Basu Wami vs Asum Tamut (winner: Siksa BasuWami), 8th round: Yumlam Niya vs Geyi Kadu (winner: Geyi Kadu), 9th round: Kina Tulu vs Kenjo Lollen ( match drawn), 10th round: Licha Gui vs Rohit Ali (winner: Licha Gui), 11th round: Teri Totum vs Binam Saroh (winner: Teri Totum), 12th round: Dangu John vs Miding Pada (winner: Miding Pada), 13 round: Bubul Taid vs Kamin Tayeng (winner: Kamin Tayeng).