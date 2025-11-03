PASIGHAT, 2 Nov: The 5th India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), in collaboration with the district police, observed the National Unity Day at the battalion’s headquarters here in East Siang district on Friday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

As part of the celebration, ‘Run for Unity’ mini marathon was organised in 5 km, 2.5 km, and 1.5 km categories with the aim of promoting the spirit of unity in diversity and highlighting the ideals of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in fostering a united and resilient India.

Around 190 individuals, including students, women, and personnel of the 5th IRBn took part in the mini marathon, and prizes were distributed to the winners.

This year’s observance was held under the national theme ‘Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, reaffirming the collective resolve to strengthen unity, integrity, and self-reliance across the nation.

Unity march held

A ‘unity march’ was organised in Bumpe in Kra Daadi district on Sunday to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister.

The celebrations honouring Sardar Patel’s legacy were observed from 31 October to 2 November across the district.

The march commenced from 2 Km Bumpe on the Joram-Koloriang highway and culminated at Solo village. The event was led by Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, who also serves as the local MLA of the area.

As part of the celebration, a tree plantation drive was conducted under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at Solo village, reinforcing the commitment to environmental conservation.

The event witnessed active participation of the Kra Daadi deputy commissioner, ADC (HQ), all heads of offices, political party workers, panchayat leaders, students from JNV Palin, and residents of Bumpe, Radang, and Solo villages. (DIPROs)