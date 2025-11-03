ITANAGAR, 2 Nov: The first meet of the North East States Cooperative Unions’ Forum (NESCUF), bringing together delegates from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, was convened at the conference hall of the Sikkim State Cooperative Union (SICUN)in Assam Lingzey in Sikkim on Saturday and Sunday.

Organised by the SICUN under the theme ‘Together we rise; strengthening the cooperative future of the Northeast’, the event marked a step towards promoting regional cooperation and collective growth among the Northeastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Unionchairman Nabam Tahi Nekil was appointed as the assistant coordinator of the NESCUF during the meet. SICUN chairman Dr Mangal Jit Rai was appointed as the chief coordinator of the NESCUF, while Dr Mohan Kumar Mishra was appointed as the chief adviser to the NESCUF.

The NESCUF acts as a unified platform for the cooperative unions of the Northeast region to deliberate on cooperative policies, address challenges, explore emerging opportunities, and strengthen interstate collaboration through cooperation, resource sharing, and exchange of expertise among the state cooperative unions.