ANINI, 4 Nov: The ongoing search operation to locate 29-year-old porter Jamok Pansa, missing for over a month in the high-altitude Kangri Camp area of Dibang Valley district, entered its third phase, but once again had to be called off due to extreme weather conditions.

The latest search team, led by Aito Miwu, set out from Anini earlier this week to comb the designated search zone. However, the team was forced to return to Anini after heavy snowfall and poor visibility made further progress impossible.

Earlier, the second phase of the operation on 26 October had also been abandoned after incessant rain, snow, and difficult terrain rendered the route impassable. The rescue efforts have been jointly carried out by the district administration, Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Arunachal Pradesh Police, local porters, and volunteers.

Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak expressed appreciation for the dedication and courage of all personnel and volunteers involved, despite the challenging conditions. “Every possible effort is being made to trace Jamok Pansa, but the terrain and weather have posed significant challenges,” the DC said.

Meanwhile, District Disaster Management Officer Kabang Lego has been in constant touch with the family members of Pansa, keeping them regularly updated on the progress of the search and rescue operation.

Pansa, a resident of Nginu village in Longding district, went missing near the Kangri Army camp, close to the Line of Actual Control, on 22 September.

With winter setting in and weather conditions worsening rapidly, the search operation faces increasing difficulties. However, the district administration reaffirmed its commitment to continue efforts to locate the missing individual whenever conditions permit. (DIPRO)