ITANAGAR, 4 Nov: The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, on Tuesday visited the forward areas of Arunachal Pradesh to inspect ongoing Op Chaukas activities and readiness levels along India’s eastern borders, a defence statement said.

The high-level visit comes ahead of Exercise ‘Poorvi Prachand Prahar’, a major upcoming tri-service military drill designed to showcase integrated combat capabilities in the difficult terrain of the eastern Himalayas, it said.

The joint exercise will highlight multi-domain coordination, synergy among the armed forces, and strengthened mission preparedness in the region, Guwahati-based Defence Spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said in a statement.

During his forward area inspection, the corps commander met troops deployed in harsh weather and challenging conditions, commending their precision, resilience, and professionalism in safeguarding the nation’s frontiers.

He appreciated their unwavering commitment and high state of alertness, which he said reflects the core ethos of the Indian soldier.

Lt Gen Pendharkar stressed on continual training, interoperability, and enhanced operational synergy to maintain peak combat readiness at all times, especially along sensitive border stretches.

The visit, the Army stated, reaffirms the Spear Corps’ focus on jointness, preparedness, and operational excellence in ensuring robust security along the eastern borders, the spokesperson added. (PTI)