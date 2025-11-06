NAHARLAGUN, 5 Nov: Family members and relatives of late Techi Meena Lishi observed her fifth death anniversary on Wednesday with a candlelight vigil in Naharlagun.

The vigil was organized by the Leil Tara Anyi Berm Society along with the family members of the deceased.

Participants lit candles and marched through the streets, raising slogans to seek justice and remembrance for the late Techi Meena, who died along with her unborn child five years ago.

A member of the Tara Aab Society condemned the granting of bail to Lishi Roni, her husband who is the prime accused in the case, and said that his release poses a threat to public safety since he already has a history of criminal charges. The member stated that November 5 is regarded as a “Black Day” for the family members and the Tara Aab Society.

In September, Roni was granted bail by the Supreme Court citing prolonged incarceration. He was arrested on November 10, 2020, five days after the alleged murder of late Techi Meena and her unborn child.

“The family members will try their best till the end to seek justice for late Meena, and we will challenge the Supreme Court’s decision,” the member said.

Representatives from the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union women’s wing, the Tara Aab Multi-Purpose Society women’s wing, and the United Leil Tara Youth Forum also participated in the candlelight vigil.