[ Pisi Zauing ]

SIVASAGAR, 5 Nov: A 12-member delegation from Myanmar, believed to be descendants of Chaolung Siu-Ka-Pha, the founder of the Ahom dynasty, is scheduled to arrive in Assam on 7 November to explore their ancestral roots and strengthen historic cultural links.

During the visit, the delegation will tour key heritage sites associated with the Ahom civilisation in Sivasagar district and Charaideo, including ancient monuments and royal burial mounds. The visit is being seen as a significant moment in reconnecting the Tai civilisation across national borders.

Announcing the visit at a press conference, Dr. Hemanta Kumar Gogoi, president of the Society for Tai Ahom Resurgence (STAR), said the Myanmar group has set off with the aim of reconnecting with communities sharing Tai-Ahom lineage in India.

“This visit will allow them to get acquainted with their extended family and cultural roots in Assam,” Gogoi said.

To welcome the delegation, a grand cultural reception will be held in Sivasagar. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with a Tai-Khamti cultural troupe from Namsai district, will also attend the event. Gogoi invited local descendants of Tai-Ahom families to participate, adding that the interaction would pave the way for future cultural and research collaboration between the communities.

The programme will showcase traditional performances including Ai Sing Lao, Tai – Ahom modern dance, Tai-Khamti dance forms, Peacock dance, Katou dance, Hengdang war dance (Kaa Nap Cheng), and other heritage music traditions. A traditional food festival has also been planned to highlight the shared culinary heritage.

Training for master volunteers under NMBA held [ziro dipro]-3

ZIRO, 5 Nov: A training programme for master volunteers under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) was conducted at the district secretariat in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The programme was organized by the department of women and child development in collaboration with the district administration to empower volunteers to combat substance abuse and promote a healthy drug-free society.

Deputy commissioner Oli Perme emphasized the importance of community participation and volunteerism in curbing drug abuse. She, along with all the participants, took pledge to fight the menace of drugs in the district.

SI Kaken Yigam of Ziro police station highlighted the provisions of the NDPS Act and familiarized volunteers with NDPS substances. He also made the volunteers aware about the MANAS application and its helpline number 1933, punishment under various sections of the NDPS Act 1985, including those for possessing small, intermediate and commercial quantities of drugs.

DPO (NPNCD) Dr. Subu Habung gave a presentation on the ill effects of substance abuse and withdrawal symptoms. He informed that tobacco kills approximately 60 lakh people every year and also cause more than 25 diseases.

Topi Sora, project manager, Targeted Intervention, Turbu Daleh Multipurpose Cooperative Society, called for active involvement of schools, colleges, communities, NGOs, and administration in the fight for a drug-free society.

Earlier, CDPO Takhe Rinya Bullo briefed the participants on the objectives of the training and its importance in creating awareness at the grassroots level. (DIPRO)