DAPORIJO, 5 Nov: Tagin Cultural Society Women Wing (TCSWW) has urged the Upper Subansiri district administration to initiate necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of children.

On Tuesday, a team from TCSWW led by its president Yater Nasi Tamin met Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo and discussed the rising incidents of sexual abuse of minors across state, especially in school premises, drug abuse among youth as well as the need to initiate measures to prevent such incidents, TCSWW vice president Oyi Nasi Nalo informed in a release.

Expressing grave concern over the recent incident of molestation of children in a school in Mebo, East Siang, the team urged the district administration and the SP to make it mandatory for all teaching and non-teaching staff to obtain a no-objection certificate from the competent authority. They also urged the DC to form a ‘District-Level Child Safety and Protection Task Force,” and emphasized the importance of creating awareness about the POCSO Act.

In this regard, they also submitted a memorandum to the DC.

The team expressed hope that the district administration and the SP would address the issues and initiate steps for creating a safe environment for children in the district.