Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) East Kameng unit on Tuesday lodged an FIR against deputy commissioner Himanshu Nigam, district land revenue and settlement officer Takam Kechak, district horticulture officer C.K. Tayum, divisional forest officer Abhinav Kumar, and district horticulture officer Miren Perme for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam related to the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway project.

In its FIR, the ANYA unit claimed that out of the total sanctioned amount of Rs.109.65 crore for Package-IV and V, Rs.77.20 crore had been disbursed to identified land-affected persons. However, the remaining sum of Rs. 32.45 crore remains unaccounted for and without supporting documentation.

The ANYA unit further alleged that the disbursement process was carried out without due diligence or proper verification of beneficiaries’ entitlements.

“It has emerged that several individuals not legally entitled to compensation have received substantial payments, thereby resulting in wrongful loss to the public exchequer and corresponding wrongful gain to private persons,” the FIR stated.

The association also claimed that during the course of the Fact-Finding Committee’s inspection, several discrepancies and procedural irregularities were observed in the disbursement process.

It cited a specific instance of fraudulent disbursement under Package No. IV, Serial No. 219, classified as WRC/Homestead at Chainage No. 85062, where no tangible assets or developmental activities were found at the site during inspection.

The district unit alleged that in a recorded video statement, DLRSO Seppa, Takam Kechak admitted that the discrepancies in the compensation process occurred due to his lapses.

“All other officials who were members of the board and signatories representing various departments in the assessment and ground-level verification were also involved in the misappropriation and siphoning of public funds,” the ANYA unit claimed.

It further stated that their collective actions resulted in large-scale financial irregularities and corruption amounting to several crores of rupees.

The unit appealed to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to register an FIR against the named officials and conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged scam.