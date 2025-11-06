YACHULI, 5 Nov: A three-day community volunteer training programme began at Tajgi village under Param Putu circle of Keyi Panyor district on Wednesday, organized by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), to strengthen local disaster preparedness and response capacities.

The programme aims to build a cadre of 100 trained community volunteers from the most vulnerable villages across the district. These volunteers will serve as a frontline support force to the district administration during disaster emergencies, DDMO Beru Dulom said in a release.

The first batch of trainees comprises participants from Param Putu circle. Subsequent training programmes will be conducted at Deed from 10-12 November and at Yazali from 13-15 November.

A key highlight of the programme is the involvement of seven trained community volunteers, who previously underwent specialized training with the National Disaster Response Force and have now been designated as instructors, the DDMO said.

In addition, two personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, Regional Response Centre, Ziro are serving as resource persons to provide technical and practical guidance to the trainees.

During the training, volunteers will undergo sessions on basic disaster management concepts, community-based first aid, basic life support and CPR, search and rescue techniques, fire safety, forest fire response, rope-based rescue, and disaster-specific safety protocols including earthquakes, landslides, floods and lightning.

The DDMO emphasised the importance of empowered local communities in disaster response. Dulom stated that trained volunteers are the first responders in any emergency situation and their preparedness can significantly reduce the impact of disasters and save lives. He encouraged active participation from all communities and assured continued efforts toward strengthening disaster resilience across Keyi Panyor district.

The training programme is being organised under the directive of the department of disaster management, government of Arunachal Pradesh, the release added.