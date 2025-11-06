GUWAHATI, 5 Nov: A two-day leadership training on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) and Women’s Right to Equality for the Northeast Region was held from 3 to 4 November at the Centre for Development Initiatives (CDI), Bullarpar, Mirza Road, Guwahati. The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) organized the event.

The program was organized under the Gender Academy – a collaborative initiative between the YWCA of India and the Schumacher Society. The programme aimed to empower young women leaders from the Northeast region to promote gender justice, equality, and interfaith harmony.

The training sought to strengthen participants’ understanding of the intersections between religion, gender, and justice, while encouraging them to challenge patriarchal norms, engage in civic participation, and foster inclusive leadership in community and governance spaces.

Regional chapters of the YWCA participated in the two-day leadership training program, along with the All India Theologically Trained Women’s Association (AITTWA) and the YWCA-Schumacher Centre.

Through this initiative, the YWCA of India reaffirms its commitment to strengthening young women’s leadership and advancing the principles of Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) and Gender Equality – paving the way for a more inclusive and peaceful Northeast region, stated a release.