ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar, on Thursday reviewed integrated operational preparedness along the India-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’ easternmost region, asserting readiness to meet any security contingency in the remote high-altitude terrain.

The corps commander witnessed a joint integrated exercise conducted by the Assam Rifles and the Army at Vijaynagar in Changlang district, which demonstrated validation of defensive deployment, aerial insertion of special forces, and special heli-borne operations.

Lt Gen Pendharkar was briefed on the evolving security scenario, technology-driven surveillance enhancements, and measures being adopted to strengthen combat effectiveness in the strategically sensitive belt, a defence communiqué informed.

The exercise focused on validating immediate response mechanisms to tackle emerging threats along the border, it said.

During his visit, the senior officer also interacted with Gorkha ex-servicemen and members of the indigenous Lisu community, commending the former’s service to the nation and acknowledging the vital role played by local populations in supporting national security and border stability.

Vijaynagar, surrounded by Myanmar on three sides, is India’s easternmost inhabited region.

Despite its scenic landscape, the area remains extremely remote and holds significant strategic value due to historical settlements and its proximity to the international border. (PTI)