[ Prem Chetry ]

BICHOM, 6 Nov: In an effort to ensure the safety of the seasonal high-altitude birds, the All Bugun Students’ Union (ABSU), All Hajiuduii Youth Association (AHYA), and the Bomdila Forest Division on Thursday appealed to the locals to cooperate for the safe stay of migratory birds in Bichom village in West Kameng district.

Bomdila DFO Obang Tayeng said that a team from the Nafra forest range, led by the the Nafra RFO, has been closely monitoring the situation. “We are confident that every local resident will contribute to ensuring the safety of these seasonal visitors,” he said.

“Migratory birds are indeed a beacon of a healthy environment. Their presence, regardless of duration, helps us understand our surroundings, forest health, and the coexistence of diverse flora and fauna,” added the DFO.

ABSU president Sani Bachung said, “We are thrilled to have these visitors among us. It should be our top priority to ensure their safety for as long as they stay here.”

He added, “Over the past three years, Bichom village has witnessed large flocks of bar-headed geese visiting the area. It is our moral responsibility to ensure that these birds come and go unharmed.”

The unions reported the arrival of the season’s first visitor – a ruddy shelduck – on Wednesday evening, as they have been keeping a close watch since the first day of this month.

Along with the ABSU and the AHYA, representatives from Ramu, Chitu, Lichini, Sachida, and Bichom villages appealed to the locals and visitors not to harm any of these migratory birds.

Anyone found indulging in hunting or causing harm to them will be prosecuted under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, they said.