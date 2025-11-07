LIKABALI, 6 Nov: The Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department donated a well-equipped ambulance to the 56 Infantry Division’s 188 military hospital here in Lower Siang district on Thursday.

The handover function was held under the initiative of H&FW Minister Biyuram Wahge. It was coordinated by NHM MD Marge Sora and Lower Siang DMO Dr Nyage Geyi, in the presence of 56 Infantry Division Deputy GOC Brig Vikram Lawand, 188 Military Hospital CO Col Takio Teyi, DRCHO Dr Tai Riso, and DANO Dr Senpe Taipoida.

Speaking on the occasion, the DMO said, “Donating the ambulance is a mark of strong bonding between the Army and the civilians, which will benefit both the armed forces and the civilians of the area.”

Col Teyi expressed gratitude to the state government for the delivery of the well-equipped ambulance, and expressed desire to further collaborate in the future in order to provide medical assistance to all sections of the society. (DIPRO)