[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 6 Nov: For the people of Namsai, 5 November will be remembered as more than just a date – it will be cherished as the day dreams met the silver screen. The district’s first-ever cinema hall, ‘SnF Cinemas’, opened its doors to the public, marking a joyous milestone in the cultural and social life of this rapidly developing town.

The grand inauguration was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who inaugurated the hall and commended the vision behind the project.

Owned by Chau Satita Mein, SnF Cinemas stands not merely as a commercial venture but as a heartfelt gift to the people of Namsai – a symbol of progress, confidence, and local entrepreneurship.

Until now, movie enthusiasts from Namsai had to travel miles out of state to enjoy a cinematic experience. With SnF Cinemas, that longing has finally found fulfilment. “This is not just a theatre – it’s a dream realised for our people,” said a local resident, echoing the excitement that swept across the town as the first show rolled on the big screen.

Beyond entertainment, this venture carries deeper significance. It embodies the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Arunachal – self-reliance, innovation, and the courage to explore new frontiers in business. SnF Cinemas is expected to generate local employment opportunities – from technical staff to service providers – boosting the town’s economy while providing a vibrant hub for community gathering.

Mein in his address congratulated Chau Satita Mein for his initiative, saying that such endeavours redefine the narrative of development in smaller towns. “Namsai is not just growing in infrastructure but in confidence. Projects like SnF Cinemas inspire our youths to dream bigger and turn aspirations into achievements,” the DCM said.

SnF Cinemas, equipped with modern sound and projection systems, promises to bring the magic of cinema closer to home. For many, it also carries an emotional weight – a sign that Namsai’s time to shine has truly arrived. As the lights dimmed and the first film began, cheers filled the hall, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the town’s journey of growth and happiness.

Messages of best wishes and congratulations poured in from across Arunachal Pradesh. Social media buzzed with excitement as residents shared pictures and heartfelt notes celebrating the moment. “This is the Namsai we always dreamed of – modern, vibrant, and full of life,” wrote a young entrepreneur on Facebook.

The atmosphere inside the new hall turned poignant as a heartfelt tribute was offered to the late heartthrob Zubeen Garg. In front of his picture, Mein and the Namsai deputy commissioner, along with other prominent leaders, officials, and well-wishers, paid their solemn obeisance to the legendary singer who continues to live in the hearts of millions.

Namsai, already recognised as one of Arunachal’s fastest growing towns, has been steadily transforming with improved infrastructure, education, and tourism facilities. The opening of SnF Cinemas adds yet another feather to its cap, reinforcing that development is not only about roads and buildings, but also about nurturing dreams and delighting hearts.

As the curtain rises on SnF Cinemas, it symbolises more than just the arrival of movies – it marks the awakening of a community’s cultural spirit, the promise of new opportunities, and the confidence that Namsai’s brightest days lie ahead.