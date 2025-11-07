KHELA, 6 Nov: The Sapta Shakti Sangam organised a matri sammelan (mothers’ conference) at the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) here in Tirap district on Wednesday to celebrate the spirit of motherhood, unity, and women’s empowerment.

The event aimed to strengthen the bond between parents and the school community, with focus on the vital role of mothers in shaping the younger generation.

DDSE KC Lowangcha emphasised the importance of parental love, guidance, and counselling in preventing social issues like drug abuse, while L Gautam highlighted the significance of nurturing children with care and patience in a clean environment.

The programme featured a welcome song, matri shakti song, quiz competition for mothers, and felicitation of mothers and winners of the State EMRS Fest. Speakers emphasised the importance of empowering women in family, society, and nation-building.

The event concluded with a pledge to honour and respect motherhood. (DIPRO)