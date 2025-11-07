AALO, 6 Nov: The West Siang police busted a vehicle registration forgery and fake number plate racket recently, and seized 16 vehicles bearing fake registration papers and number plates.

The seized vehicles include Tata Sumo Gold, Sumo Spacio, Innova, Xylo, Bolero pickup, etc.

The police arrested one Nurjamal Ali (39) of Urang village in Lakhimpur, Assam, in connection with the case.

The racket came to light on 2 October when a police patrolling party intercepted a Tata Innova (AR-17-A-7015, Engine No 2KD9877907) in Aalo town. On verification, the police found its registration certificate (RC) to be fake.

Accordingly, a case U/S 336(2)/339/340(2) of the BNS was registered at the Aalo police station and SI Nending Kojing was given the responsibility to investigate the case.

Sensing the seriousness of the case, a SIT was formed under the direction of the West Siang SP to assist the IO of the case. The SIT consisted of SI Gungte Chapi, ASI Marli Sora, SI (SG) Tajum Kamdak, and Constable Thupten Naksang.

Subsequent inquiry and verification revealed a large-scale vehicle registration forgery racket, leading to the identification and seizure of 16 vehicles till now.

Investigations so far have revealed that most of the seized vehicles are second, third, and even fifth ownership vehicles, originally registered in other states. Their RCs were of non-transport type, and had already expired. But the current owners were plying them as commercial passenger vehicles in and around Aalo.

Forged registration certificates and fake number plates were issued at a rate between Rs 25,000 and Rs 40,000 per vehicle. These documents carried DTO seals and holograms resembling genuine RCs, but on verification through the Vahan database and with respective DTOs, the registrations were confirmed to be fraudulent and nonexistent.

Another accused, Gili Doji of Doji Jelly village, has joined the investigation upon being served a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS by the IO of the case. He admitted to have acted as a facilitator, providing fake RCs and number plates to vehicle owners through his contacts.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend other accused and associates, if any, who may have been involved in the creation and distribution of forged registration documents, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police appealed to the public to be watchful about such fake registration vehicles “as claim of insurance under the court/tribunal of motor accident claim through such fake registration vehicle will not be entertained.”