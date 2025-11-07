ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: A public rally was organised by the Jan Andolan Anti-Corruption Movement of Arunachal Pradesh, along with the India Against Corruption’s Arunachal unit and other groups here on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The rally was attended also by members of several NGOs and political parties.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of the Jan Andolan Anti-Corruption Movement of Arunachal Pradesh, Nabam Tagam, alleged that the court is taking an excessively long time to address the corruption cases filed against the CM and his family. “We are tired of delayed justice. Left with no option, we are taking to the streets and going to the people. Now the people of Arunachal will decide the fate of the present government,” said Tagam.

He demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged corruption charges against the chief minister, and also sought his resignation. Further, he stated that he would soon submit a memorandum to the prime minister’s office.