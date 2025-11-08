ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) organised paralegal volunteer (PLV) induction training programmes for the law students of Jarbom Gamlin Government Law College, Jote and Arunachal Law Academy, Lekhi on 1 November and 4 November, respectively.

Over 274 law college students were given induction training. The training programme is a calendar activity of the APSLSA, which aims to sensitise the participants to various policies, programmes and schemes of the National Legal Services Authority and the roles and responsibilities of PLVs, focusing on their crucial contribution to promoting access to justice and legal awareness at the grassroots level.

The inaugural session was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Chairman Prasanta Kumar Deka, who deliberated on the role and importance of lokayukta at length. Lokayukta member Sang Phunsok also attended the inaugural session.

APSLSA Member Secretary Yomgo Ado highlighted the roles and functions of legal services institutions, rights and entitlement to free legal services to the weaker sections of the society, policy programme and various NALSA mandated schemes. Legal aid counsels and officials of the APSLSA conducted technical sessions on various NALSA schemes, the victim compensation scheme, legal services for vulnerable groups, POSCO Act, juvenile justice, and the role of PLVs in bridging the gap between the justice system and the community.

The students were also sensitised to the functioning of lok adalats, free legal aid clinics, legal services mobile app, etc.

The interactive sessions included practical exercises, discussions, and experience sharing, helping students understand the real-world implications of legal aid work.

Both programmes concluded with valedictory sessions and distribution of training certificates to the student participants.