ZIRO, 7 Nov: Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (APARC) Chairman Pramod Jain reviewed the administrative functioning and public service delivery mechanisms in Lower Subansiri district during his visit here on Friday.

Interacting with GBs in a meeting, Jain sought feedback on the functioning and challenges faced by them and invited suggestions for improving administrative provisions and services.

The GBs also took the opportunity to place their grievances and suggestions before him.

The APARC chairman asked Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme to compile and submit all grievances and suggestions in writing to his office for necessary action.

DPO Joram Tatum gave a detailed presentation outlining the administrative development in the district, and suggested strengthening the District Planning Committee for more efficient functioning.

He emphasised on need-based procurement at the district level over centralised procurement to reduce delays and losses. Tatum also highlighted the need for better internet connectivity for smoother functioning of the e-Office system.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung shared the challenges faced in implementing government schemes, particularly the delays in online sanctioning and fund disbursement processes at the central level. He suggested instituting specific timelines for on-time completion of procedures.

SDO Rani Perme, DMO Dr Millo Kunya, and several HoDs also spoke and offered suggestions.

The discussions centred around administrative reforms, strengthening of service delivery, enhancing people’s participation, and improving efficiency in governance.

The meeting was attended by heads of various departments.

Earlier in the day, Jain visited several key locations, including the Integrated Aqua Park in Tarin, the Naara Aaba organic kiwi winery, and traditional Apatani houses in Hong village, and interacted with the local Apatani people to understand their rich culture, sustainable traditions and unique ways of life.

He also visited the Mahatma Gandhi Centre in Hong village. (DIPRO)