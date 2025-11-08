JAIRAMPUR, 7 Nov: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Itanagar, in collaboration with the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), organised a financial literacy programme, covering a wide range of topics, including basics of banking and credit, here in Changlang district on Friday.

RBI Manager Amit Yadav educated the participants on insurance and pension schemes, social security schemes like PMJJBY, PMSBY, and APY, the importance of KYC and nominee details, safe digital and internet banking practices, and procedures for claiming funds from the depositor education and awareness fund.

The participants were also introduced to the ‘RBI kehta hai’ initiative through informative audiovisual presentations.

SBI Lead District Manager Binod Kumar Yadav briefed the participants on banking services available to SHGs, and highlighted the benefits of the Atmanirbhar Arunachal Pradesh schemes. He assured support for strengthening credit linkage of SHGs with financial institutions.

NABARD AGM Kamal Roy shared insights into the evolution of SHGs and the SHG-bank linkage programme, along with various developmental interventions of the NABARD in farm, off-farm and MSME sectors. He also highlighted the NABARD’s geographical indication (GI) initiatives, encouraging SHG members to register as authorised GI users.

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad highlighted various livelihood activities undertaken with support from the NABARD, and encouraged SHG members to “come forward for enterprise development.” He assured assistance in preparing business development plans for SHGs aspiring to scale up their activities.

The programme witnessed the participation of more than 130 SHG members mobilised under the ArSRLM.