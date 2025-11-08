BOLENG, 7 Nov: Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu visited the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Pangin and interacted with the newly enrolled trainees on Friday.

During the interaction, the deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of skill development training, encouraging the trainees to utilise the opportunity to equip themselves with practical and employable skills.

He said that such initiatives not only enhance individual livelihoods but also contribute to the larger vision of a self-reliant and skilled India.

The institute’s Principal (i/c) Niyang Pertin expressed optimism that the ITI would emerge as a centre of excellence in vocational training in the region.

The ITI currently offers courses in digital photography, solar technician, and catering and hospitality assistant.

DDUGKY Chief Operating Officer (Rural Skills) Ruzing Bellai accompanied the DC. (DIPRO)