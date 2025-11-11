ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation (AAPYO) has expressed serious concern over the “continued negligence” of executing agencies TTC Infra Pvt Ltd and SPS Technocrats Pvt Ltd – responsible for the construction and maintenance of the Nirjuli viaduct bridge – towards the structural damage and scouring on multiple piers of the bridge.

In a representation submitted to the ICR deputy commissioner on 14 August, the AAPYO had highlighted severe erosion of the bridge piers, exposed reinforcement, missing concrete cover, and lack of scour protection measures such as riprap or gabion walls. “Despite these warnings, no

visible remedial steps have been taken by the companies or authorities concerned,” it said in a press release on Monday.

The AAPYO has now demanded immediate “punitive and corrective action” against TTC and SPS Company for endangering public safety and violating maintenance and structural safety norms. The organisation also urged the district administration to initiate an independent technical inspection and ensure emergency repair and protection works on the affected bridge sections.

“Continued inaction could lead to serious structural instability and pose a grave risk to commuters and residents using the vital transport link,” the release said.

“The organisation is commitment to hold all responsible parties accountable, and to ensure that public infrastructure is built and maintained with full transparency and safety compliance,” it said.