ZIRO, 10 Nov: The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) celebrated its 11th foundation day with a drug awareness programme here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme, among others.

During the programme, AWAZ president Dr SubuTasso Kampu presented a brief history of the association and its formation. She recalled her childhood days when women were denied education and child marriage was prevalent in the Apatani society.

Overcoming those challenges, she became the first woman doctor from the Apatani community. “Today, there are more than 130 female doctors from the community,” she said.

Dr Kampu highlighted the various achievements of the AWAZ over the years, and recounted the landmark decision of banning traditional tattooing and nose piercing on women of the Apatani community around 1974, a reform brought about through the collective efforts of the Apatani Youth Association (AYA) and Apatani women.

She said that “duplicating nose piercing for cultural shows should not be encouraged, as it undermines the progressive steps taken by earlier generations.”

TRIHMS psychiatrist Dr Misso Yubey delivered apresentation on drug awareness, and urged the AWAZ to “take up the mission of making all schools and campuses in Ziro tobacco- and drug-free zones.”

The deputy commissioner in her address commended the AWAZ for its continuous fight against social evils, and expressed hope that Ziro valley would make news “only for positive reasons.”

She also lauded the AYA for its active role in checking the drug menace in the region.

Burang in her address commended the AWAZ for its contributions to women’s empowerment and social reform. She shared her own experiences as a social worker who has actively fought against drug abuse and polygamy, emphasising her deep understanding of the systemic challenges.

Burang highlighted that the fight against drug abuse is a massive and collective challenge, requiring the joint efforts of all stakeholders. She cautioned that the drug menace is not merely a local issue but part of an international network that destroys families, societies and nations.

Urging mothers to stay vigilant, she said, “Do not remain relaxed, thinking that only others’ children are suffering. The problem will reach your own homes if ignored.”

She also informed that the current governments, both at the Centre and in the state, are women-friendly, implementing numerous women-centric initiatives. She assured that she would convey the voices and concerns of the women of Ziro to any level for appropriate action and support.

Furthermore, she pledged her full cooperation and assistance, including help in funding the AWAZ’s initiatives.

The chairperson was accompanied by APSCW members Kipa Kaya Rughu, Kutu Bui, Aben Mize, and Techi Nikhi Yab.

The event saw the participation of a large number of AWAZ members, ASHAs and anganwadi workers,and volunteers of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, who collectively pledged to continue spreading awareness and building a drug-free Ziro valley.(DIPRO)