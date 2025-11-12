NEW DELHI, 11 Nov: Probe into the car blast near the Red Fort that killed 12 people was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructing the agency to submit a report “at the earliest.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) decision to transfer the case to the NIA suggests that the government views the Monday evening explosion as an act of terror since the NIA is mandated specifically to investigate such cases. The agency was formed in the aftermath of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The instruction to the NIA came after Shah presided over two back-to-back high-level security review meetings on Tuesday.

“The home minister has decided to hand over the investigation of the blast to the NIA. He has instructed the agency to investigate the case and submit a report at the earliest,” said a ministry official.

Shah has said top investigating agencies are probing the explosion and they will go in-depth into the blast that took place in a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least 12 people and gutting several vehicles. (PTI)