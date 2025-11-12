ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) Head Dr Mechek Sampar Awan said that over 95% of the languages spoken in Northeast India are critically under-documented and lack adequate access to modern language technology infrastructure.

Speaking at the ‘Bahu Bhasa 2025’ festival held at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Hyderabad recently, Dr Awan advocated linguistic equity, stating that these languages have equal rights to be celebrated and promoted, regardless of the size of their speaking communities.

He commended OKI, IIIT Hyderabad for its pioneering efforts in creating inclusive platforms that provide equitable representation for all of India’s languages, particularly those that have historically been marginalised or overlooked in mainstream linguistic and technological discourse.

Prof Subodh Kulkarni, senior programme officer at IIIT Hyderabad, responded to the concerns, offering a strong commitment to expanding OKI’s mission and impact. He assured that the initiative would intensify its efforts to document and promote lesser-known and digitally marginalised languages across India, with particular emphasis on the extraordinarily diverse linguistic landscape of the Northeastern states.

“This commitment signals a promising partnership between academic institutions like IIIT Hyderabad and organisations like the RIWATCH, potentially creating new pathways for preserving endangered languages and ensuring their continued vitality in an increasingly digital world,” a RIWATCH release said.

Bahu Bhasa 2025, which translates to ‘Festival of Indian Languages’, focused on several key areas, including language policy development and implementation, digital transformation of Indian languages, and strengthening open knowledge and technology ecosystems through community-driven approaches.

The festival provided a unique opportunity for representatives from academic institutions, language advocacy organisations, and indigenous communities from all regions of India to engage in meaningful dialogue about language documentation, conservation, revitalisation, and sustainable development.

A central objective of the gathering was to identify concrete areas for collaborative action to preserve and promote India’s rich linguistic heritage.

An exhibition of the RIWATCH’s publications drew considerable attention and acclaim from participants, with delegates warmly receiving the institute’s diverse range of scholarly and educational materials. The exhibition showcased the RIWATCH’s commitment to promoting linguistic diversity and cultural preservation, demonstrating the value of well-researched and thoughtfully presented resources in advancing these critical goals.

Alongside the RIWATCH’s publications, the exhibition also featured publications from Eklavya, presented in multiple regional languages of India, highlighting the practical application of multilingual educational resources and underscoring the importance of making knowledge accessible across India’s vast linguistic spectrum.

The three-day event, organised by the Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI), IIIT Hyderabad, served as a vital platform for addressing critical issues in India’s linguistic landscape, and brought together a diverse assembly of stakeholders from across the nation, the release added.