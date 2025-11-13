PAMPOLI, 12 Nov: ICAR-IARI, New Delhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, in collaboration with the East Kameng KVK, organised a one-day farmers’ training and input distribution programme at the multipurpose ground in the district on Wednesday.

Principal scientist from IARI, Dr. M. C Meena, explained the TSP schemes and their benefits to the participating farmers.

Head of East Kameng KVK, Dr. M. C Debnath, briefed the participants on the functioning of the KVK.

Other resource persons – Dr. W. Purnima Devi, A. K Pandey, Habung Ganga, and Dr. Chello Nikpo – also addressed the gathering and spoke on specific important topics.

A total of 110 farmers attended the programme. Farm tool kits, umbrellas, planting materials, and other inputs were distributed to the participants.