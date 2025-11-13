YINGKIONG, 12 Nov: The Upper Siang District Level NCORD reviewed the anti-drug measures undertaken in the district on Wednesday.

Chairing the NCORD meeting, convened by the district police at the DC’s office to review the action-taken reports of various stakeholders from the previous meeting, ADC (Hq) N. Nonang assured all necessary support from the district administration to curb the spread of drugs and strengthen the collective mission against substance abuse.

Senior veterinary officer Dr. Jayanta Perme, who is also leading anti-drug initiatives in the Geku-Mariyang area under the NGO PMADA, informed that extensive awareness campaigns had been conducted in several villages. However, he expressed concern that addiction to narcotic substances still persists in certain areas.

Dr. Perme appealed to the district administration, police, and all stakeholders to adopt a pragmatic and well-coordinated approach to tackle the menace, emphasizing the need to motivate Gaon Buras, womenfolk, and village youths to take proactive roles in eradicating drug abuse.

ABK (Apex), Upper Siang general secretary Ogam Patuk, informed that the Adi Baane Kebang has constituted an Anti-Drug Squad to strengthen the fight against drugs and promote a drug-free society.

DySP Gocham Sakter emphasized the need to re-evaluate and restructure strategies to achieve a truly drug-free district.

All district-level NCORD members, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)