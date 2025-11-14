ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Signalling a renewed push towards clean energy transformation, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday launched a rebranded and future-ready identity for the state’s Hydropower Department, marking what he described as the beginning of “DHPD 2.0,” a unified effort to accelerate hydropower development while safeguarding the state’s ecological wealth.

The initiative came as the government convened its first-ever annual review meeting of the department here, officials said.

Unveiling the department’s new logo and the tagline ‘Powering progress, naturally’, Mein said the redesigned identity reflects Arunachal’s belief that development must move in step with nature.

The logo, featuring the rising sun, flowing rivers, dams and power lines, captures the state’s transition towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future, they said.

The meeting, attended by hydropower adviser Ninong Ering and senior officials, brought together engineers, policymakers and stakeholders to assess ongoing projects, strengthen inter-departmental coordination and outline long-term strategies for tapping the state’s immense hydropower reserves.

During the session, the deputy chief minister felicitated outstanding engineers from the department, acknowledging their dedicated service in improving infrastructure and project execution across districts.

Their work, Mein said, stands as a model for technical excellence and teamwork in the state’s energy sector.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, urged officers to carry forward the collective mission of ‘Powering progress, naturally’, affirming that hydropower remains central to the state’s economic and environmental aspirations.

On Wednesday, Mein chaired a series of review meetings on the Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (HEP) and the Kamala Hydropower Project, along with Land Management Minister Balo Raja, adviser Ninong Ering, MLAs, chief engineers and NHPC officials.

The DCM announced that the techno-economic clearance and public hearing for environmental clearance for the Kamala project were successfully completed in October, terming it a major boost for the project’s pace.

Mein expressed gratitude to the people of Kamle, KraDaadi and Kurung Kumey districts for their cooperation and support.

The review also focused on resolving critical issues affecting the progress of the Subansiri Upper HEP, with the DCM calling for coordinated efforts to address bottlenecks and ensure timely advancement.

As Arunachal Pradesh accelerates its hydropower agenda under DHPD 2.0, Mein reiterated the state’s commitment to balancing rapid energy development with environmental protection and inclusive growth. (PTI)