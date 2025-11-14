ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: The State Election Commission (SEC) reviewed the preparedness for the forthcoming panchayat and municipal elections with all the district election officers (DEOs) and district municipal election officers (DMEOs) at DK Hall here on Thursday.

Chairing the meeting, State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi reminded the participants of the record of holding peaceful and successful panchayat elections 11 times since the NEFA Panchayat Regulation, 1967, and two municipal elections in the past.

He urged all DCs-cum-DEOs and DMEOs to “draw inspiration from the past and remain focused on all pre-poll, poll day and post-poll preparations in a time-bound manner, so as to ensure free, fair and fearless panchayat and municipal elections 2025.”

Tashi underscored the role of effective coordination among the DEOs, DMEOs and all stakeholders in connection with all election-related works in their districts.

SEC Secretary Taru Talo requested all the DCs to put in coordinated effort to ensure that the forthcoming elections are conducted smoothly, transparently, and in the true spirit of democracy.

During the meeting, all the DEOs and DMEOs delivered presentations, highlighting the status of electoral preparedness, finalisation, identification of electoral rolls, rationalisation of polling staffers, training of polling personnel, availability of election materials, communication and transport plans, security arrangement, and law and order measures.

This was followed by an open discussion on issues and challenges flagged by the districts.

The SEC assured them of all possible support, and commended all the DEOs and DMEOs for presenting comprehensive district election management plans, said an official release.