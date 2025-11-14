KARSINGSA, 13 Nov: Thirty-five farmers participated in a ‘field-day-cum-crop cutting ceremony’ held at the KVK instructional farm here on Thursday by the Papum Pare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

Addressing the farmers, KVK Head Dr Bangkeng Perme said that the programme was aimed at strengthening the farmers’ knowledge and skills through the field visit, while agronomy expert Tadang Meena enlightened the participants about the paddy variety Labanya (TTB-404), a first purple HYV aromatic variety developed by AAU, Jorhat.

Doimukh ADO Subi Taba commended the KVK for conducting the programme, and briefed the farmers on ongoing schemes such as Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana and the CM farm mechanisation scheme.

Central Poultry Farm Manager Dr Gungte Radhe urged the KVK to continue conducting such programmes in the future in the interest of the farmers.

Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development Joint Director Dr Karbom Basar motivated the farmers to take up organic farming, while ArSRLM BMM farm manager Tapo Nalo encouraged SHGs and farmers to avail of the benefits of various programmes under the KVK and the agriculture and allied departments.

Later, the farmers were taken to a paddy field where paddy threshing and harvesting using paddy harvester, power weeder, line marker, seeder, maize sheller, etc, were demonstrated.

Dr Nabam Gama and a technical team from the NERIST spoke on the superiority of paddy thrasher compared to the normal method of paddy threshing, saying that paddy thresher minimises post harvest loss and saves time and energy.