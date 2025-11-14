MOMONG, 13 Nov: Kerala-based Central Plantation Crop Research Institute (CPCRI), in collaboration with the Namsai KVK here, conducted a training programme on ‘Agrotechniques for sustainable cultivation of arecanut’ here on Thursday.

Over 90 farmers of Namsai district attended the programme, which was organised to enhance the capacity of the farmers by improving their technical knowledge of scientific arecanut cultivation.

KVK Head Dr Utpal Barua highlighted the arecanut production scenario of Namsai district, along with problems faced by farmers.

Dr Ravi Bhat from the CPCRI explained the management and intercultural operations to be followed in arecanut cultivation, varieties suitable for the region, nursery raising, and pest and disease management.

Discussion was also held on intercropping of cocoa and arecanut.

A detailed practical exposure programme was organised for the farmers at the KVK’s arecanut plantation, featuring demonstration on pit digging and planting of arecanut, along with identification and management of pest and diseases.

The practical demonstration was coordinated by Dr Anes KM and Dr Indhuja S from the CPCRI.

Three hundred arecanut saplings and 30 kg of Trichoderma were distributed among the farmers at the end of the programme.