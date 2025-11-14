[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 13 Nov: The scenic township of Miao in Changlang district, once known for its pristine greenery and tranquil landscapes, now faces an irony too cruel to ignore – even as the mighty Noa Dehing river rushes by, its residents remain parched for clean drinking water.

Miao is one of the 29 urban towns of the state. Till the early 1990s, it was celebrated for its lush forests and the gentle charm of a frontier settlement. Today, it stands at a troubling crossroads between development and decay, between natural abundance and administrative neglect.

The global recognition of Miao rests largely on the famed Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve, one of India’s most bio-diverse regions. It is the only place on earth where all four big cats – tiger, leopard, snow leopard, and clouded leopard – coexist in the same habitat. Scientists, conservationists, and nature enthusiasts from around the world flock here to study its rich ecosystem, which also harbors hundreds of orchid species, aquatic life forms, butterflies, and medicinal plants.

Yet, amid this natural wealth, the shadows of unchecked encroachment continue to haunt the park’s future – persistent reminders of how fragile this ecological paradise has become.

Adding to Miao’s cultural tapestry is the world-class carpet weaving centre at the Chophelling Tibetan settlement, just 3 km from the township. For decades, the vibrant Tibetan community has sustained this proud tradition, attracting visitors and traders from across the region.

The Noa Dehing river, with its untamed currents and misty banks, has always defined Miao’s identity. Its turbulent waters, carrying stories from the Patkai Hills, add both beauty and sustenance to the region. The state government’s recent decision to construct a Bailey bridge connecting both banks of the river has rekindled hope, especially for the indigenous Singpho community of N’khumsang on the right bank, who cleared and donated land for the establishment of the Miao administrative circle headquarters in the 1950s.

From a modest circle office to an additional deputy commissioner [ADC] headquarters with independent charge, Miao has come a long way. Almost every government department now maintains a presence here. Schools – both government and private – dot its landscape. Yet, the lone degree college’s possible relocation to Namchick threatens to strip the township of its academic pride.

But among all these concerns, one stands out as both humiliating and heartbreaking: Miao’s enduring thirst for safe drinking water.

It’s almost unthinkable that an urban township with a roaring river at its doorstep still struggles for potable water. The daily ordeal of residents paints a picture of official apathy and systemic failure.

In 2020, under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme [NESIDS], the government sanctioned the ‘Augmentation of water supply project in Miao township’ – a Rs 28.51 crore project [tendered at Rs 28.10 crore] entrusted to M/s Sky Enterprise, an Itanagar-based firm. The ambitious project aimed to supply 3.57 million litres of treated water per day to households of the urban town.

As per the detailed project report, the project was scheduled for completion by June 2022, but later extended it to February 2023. Yet, in November 2025, the site remains a picture of abandonment – incomplete pipelines, rusting machinery, and dashed hopes.

Residents allege that the Public Health Engineering Department [PHED], and the contractor have both failed miserably in their duties. Households are forced to depend on nearby streams, or purchase untreated water from private suppliers at exorbitant rates. The very purpose of the scheme – equitable access to clean drinking water – has been cruelly defeated.

The prolonged delay has ignited suspicion of financial irregularities and collusion between PHED officials and the contractor. Local organisations and civic groups allege that funds may have been misused or diverted, while progress on the ground remains negligible.

The Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung [MSRH], an active youth organisation, has urged Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, PHED Minister Mama Natung, local MLA Kamlung Mossang, Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vipul Sah, and ADC RD Thungon to intervene immediately.

“The entire youth population is angry, but we do not want to resort to agitation,” said MSRH president Gamseng Singpho. “We appeal to the state leadership to act sternly against the negligent PHE&WS officials and the contractor. If the project isn’t completed by 31 March, 2026, we will be compelled to take to the streets.”

The organisation has demanded an independent inquiry, scrutiny of all financial transactions, and, if proven guilty, blacklisting of M/s Sky Enterprise from future contracts.

The contractor on its part reportedly blames the PHE&WS department for procedural delays, while the department points fingers back at the firm. This endless blame game has left the public as helpless spectators – victims of a system where responsibility evaporates faster than water in a drought.

Meanwhile, the irony grows starker each day. The Noa Dehing river continues to flow wild, abundant, and indifferent, a few hundred metres from the township where people, especially women, line up with buckets or depend on spring waters and unsafe streams.

While residents express gratitude to local MLA Mossang for securing the funds, patience is wearing thin. “It’s a tragedy that a Rs 28-crore project could not bring us even a glass of clean water,” said a local resident. “We have the river, the technology, and the budget, but not the will,” he added.

Unless swift and transparent action follows, the story of Miao will remain a cautionary tale of how even amid natural abundance, negligence can breed scarcity.