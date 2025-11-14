ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly the children, on the occasion of Children’s Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the first prime minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

The governor said that Children’s Day reminds all of their collective responsibility to empower every child to progress with knowledge, dignity, confidence, and kindness.

“On this special day, I urge all parents and guardians to renew their commitment to creating a harmonious and caring society that supports the healthy development of every child,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)