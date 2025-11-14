ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: The nationwide ‘Pedal to plant’ expedition, centred on the theme ‘Change before the climate change’, has successfully concluded its Arunachal Pradesh and Assam leg, marking a significant push for climate awareness, physical fitness and national unity.

The cycling-and-plantation drive has been drawing strong public engagement across the Northeast, with thousands participating in awareness sessions and community activities, an official statement said here on Thursday.

Led by noted para-cyclist and Everester Nisha Kumari, the expedition set off on 31 October, coinciding with the National Unity Day, from the historic Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border in Changlang districtof Arunachal.

Supported by the Fit India Movement, the initiative was formally flagged off by Nampong MLA Laisam Simai and Commander of HQ 25 Sector of Assam Rifles, Brigadier Sarabjeet Singh.

Covering diverse terrains and communities, participants of the expedition are travelling from Arunachal to Gujarat as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, reflecting his vision of a united, strong and environmentally conscious India.

Throughout their journey in Arunachal and Assam, Kumari and her team engaged with students, athletes, teachers, NCC cadets, local youth groups and community members at schools, colleges and Khelo India Centres.

The interactions focused on adopting healthier lifestyles, understanding the urgency of climate change, and recognising the role of individual action in environmental protection. At every halt, the team led plantation drives, encouraging institutions and communities to contribute to a greener ecosystem and to make plantation a regular habit.

Speaking during one of the sessions, Kumari emphasised the urgency behind the campaign.

“Pedal to plant is a mission to inspire every citizen to work towards a fitter, healthier and greener India. We must act now before the climate acts against us,” she said, urging young people in particular to champion sustainability.

The Guwahati regional centre of the Sports Authority of India played a key role by providing logistical, networking and administrative support during the Northeastern stretch.

SAI officials said they were proud to back an initiative that seamlessly blends fitness promotion with environmental stewardship and national integration. They added that the expedition stands as a timely tribute to Sardar Patel’s legacy of unity and resilience.

With the successful completion of the Arunachal-Assam segment, the expedition is now set to continue its westward journey across the country, carrying forward its message of climate responsibility, community participation and the power of collective action. (PTI)