ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: Governor KT Parnaik said that the relationship between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat rests on cultural foundations that date back centuries.

“This bond is beautifully expressed in shared mythology, particularly in the story of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, especially as Rukmini is believed to have been born in Bhismaknagar in Arunachal Pradesh,” he said while participating in the Bharat Parv 2025 event at the iconic Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The fortnight-long celebration, which started on 1 November, commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose vision of unity laid the foundation for an integrated nation.

The governor said that Gujarat holds a special place in Arunachal’s civic and youth initiatives. “During occasions like Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Patel’s life and legacy are highlighted across schools and public platforms to remind the youths of his pivotal role in unifying the nation,” he said.

Commending the contributions of the Gujarati community in Arunachal, he said that they have truly embodied the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. “This partnership was reflected in the Raj Bhavan’s celebration of Gujarat’s foundation day, where local schoolchildren, including children with special needs, were invited as special guests to experience the colours, traditions, and stories of Gujarat,” he said, adding that such exchanges are shaping a generation of Arunachali youths who are confident, curious, and connected to India’s cultural diversity.

Highlighting the state’s progress, the governor said that Arunachal is moving ahead on a path of development shaped by clear vision and committed leadership. He said that in the last five years, over 4,000 km of roads have been constructed across challenging terrain, improving mobility, strengthening security, and connecting remote communities. “The state has immense potential in tourism, spiritual, cultural, adventure, nature, and ecotourism, supported by its pristine landscapes and rich heritage,” Parnaik said.

He said that Gujarat’s success in the cooperative development, dairy management, horticulture, and tourism offers valuable models for Arunachal. “At the same time, Arunachal brings its own strengths to this partnership. It is India’s largest producer of kiwi, and its mandarin oranges and large cardamom are gaining national prominence, and its vast hydropower potential positions it as a future contributor to the nation’s clean energy needs,” he said.

Extending an invitation to the chief minister, ministers, and officials of Gujarat to visit Arunachal, the governor called for deeper cooperation to strengthen the national fabric and contribute to a more cohesive and forward-looking India. (Raj Bhavan)