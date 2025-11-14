ITANAGAR, 13 Nov: The traffic police of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) have issued a notice urging all parents, guardians, and vehicle owners not to allow any person below the age of 18 years to drive or operate any motor vehicle.

The traffic police said that issuing the notice was necessitated in view of the growing number of cases of underage children found driving vehicles without a valid driving licence within the ICR.

The police added that such acts violate Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. Further, they directed all the principals of schools and educational institutions within the ICR to disseminate the information among students and parents, and also to discourage underage driving through awareness and counselling programmes in their respective institutions.

“Non-compliance shall invite strict legal action as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019,” the police warned.