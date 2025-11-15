ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: Bompu Karlo from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, won two gold medals at the 11th JSKA World Karate Championship, 2025 in Japan.

Ten-year-old Karlo, competing in the Junior-4 category, clinched the medals in kata and kumite, emerging as one of country’s most promising young martial artists in traditional Shotokan karate, an art form deeply rooted in Japanese heritage and a brand upheld by the Japan Shotokan Karate Association.

She is the daughter of Pekmar Karlo and Junjun Padu from Takso village in Lower Siang district.

Bompu’s stellar performance stood out among participants from 35 nations across the globe, marking a proud and historic moment for India on the global martial arts stage.

“Her ascent to international acclaim is the result of years of unwavering dedication, rigorous training, and consistent excellence in both national and international competitions,” her father, chief manager at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, said in a release.

Among her notable achievements is a gold in kata and a bronze in kumite at the 24th FSKA World Cup Karate Championship, 2024, held in Goa – an accomplishment that helped pave her path to the world championship in Japan, he said.

She trains under the expert guidance of Sensei Saptarshi Mukherjee and represents the All India Budo Shoto Karate Association (AIBSKA) – JSKA.