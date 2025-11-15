ITANAGAR, 14 Nov: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Director Prof Mohan V Aware emphasised the role of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in protecting tribal languages and traditional knowledge.

Participating on the first day of a three-day a multi-disciplinary international seminar themed ‘Northeast India and beyond: Past, present and future’ at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) on Friday, Prof Aware emphasised the need to learn from the past, act meaningfully in the present, and plan sustainably for the future. He also dwelt on pressing issues such as climate change and cultural preservation.

RGU Vice-Chancellor (i/c) Prof SK Nayak encouraged the participants to explore and showcase Northeast India’s distinctive features through innovative research, calling diversity the region’s greatest strength and inspiration.

Prof Sajal Nag from Assam Royal University spoke on the historical continuum and cultural plurality of Northeast India.

He drew attention to the limited representation of the region in India’s mainstream intellectual narratives, urging scholars to conceptualise development beyond the dominant Western models.

Prof Nag described Northeast India as a “galaxy of its own,” advocating both academic and policy recognition of its autonomous identity. He noted that developmental progress must always respect ethnic and cultural continuity.

RGU’s Mass Communication HoD Prof Kh Kabi emphasised the importance of academic forums in strengthening regional unity and producing meaningful intellectual outcomes.

Earlier, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam encouraged the participants to engage critically and contribute constructively to the proceedings.

Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) president Tagru Talu reflected on the forum’s academic milestones and emphasised the seminar’s role as a vibrant platform for knowledge creation and scholarly collaboration.

On the occasion, a ‘Book of Abstracts’ – a compendium of research papers presented during the seminar, – was also launched.

The event, organised by the RGURSF, brought together leading scholars, eminent academicians, and international participants to deliberate on the complex socio-cultural, historical, and environmental dynamics of the Northeast region.

The three-day seminar will continue till 16 November, featuring paper presentations, panel discussions, and cultural showcases designed to foster critical reflection on the region’s evolving identity and its place in the broader national and global context.